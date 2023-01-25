Republic Day 2023: President's Medals for fire service, home guards and civil defence announced

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, as many as 47 personnel have been awarded the President's Fire Service Medals for distinguished service, according to an official release.

Out of these, Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to two personnel for their act of valour and gallantry, the release said.



President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to seven personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 38 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of service, it said.

In addition, 55 personnel are also awarded President's Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals for distinguished and meritorious services. Of these, one person is awarded Gallantry Medal for his act of valour and gallantry, it added.

President's Medal for Gallantry and President's Medal for Distinguished Services as well as Gallantry Medal and Meritorious Services Medals are awarded to the personnel of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Republic Day and Independence Day each year. (ANI)

