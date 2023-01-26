Republic Day Awards: IGP Amitabh Dhillon among Haryana cops to get President's Police Medal

Chandigarh [India], January 26 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday announced that a total of 14 Haryana Police officers and personnel will be awarded medals for distinguished and meritorious service on Republic Day this year.

The officers and personnel will be given the medals during the Republic Day functions today.

Out of the 14 awards announced, one officer will receive the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 13 will get the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Sharing the information, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Amitabh Singh Dhillon, Inspector General of Police (Modernization) has been selected to be awarded with the President's Police Medal for distinguished service.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Satender Kumar Gupta IGP (Karnal Range) Karnal, B Sateesh Balan IGP (STF), Virender Kumar Vij DCP (East) Gurugram, Surender Singh DSP (CID) New Delhi, Raj Kumar Ranga ACP Panchkula, Hari Kishan Inspector State Crime Branch, Ramesh Kumar Sub-Inspector (SI) Ambala, Dinesh Singh SI 1st IRB Bhondsi Gurugram, Naresh Kumar SI Rohtak, Devender Kumar ASI Panipat, Ram Pal EASI (CID) Chandigarh, Sajjan Kumar ORP ASI Hisar and Sunil Kumar Head Constable Panchkula.

Congratulating the medal recipients, the Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, PK Agrawal said that it is a moment of pride for the entire police force that 14 officers have been chosen to be decorated with such a prestigious honour. Recognition of their exemplary services at the national level would further boost their morale as well as that of others in the state police force.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Kartavya Path in the national capital today to mark the Republic Day celebrations.

This year's Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'. (ANI)