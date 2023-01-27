Republic Day celebrated at Leh, L-G unfurls Tricolour

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Union Territory of Ladakh celebrated the 74th Republic Day with festive fervour across the region.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur unfurled the Tricolour in Leh, setting off the Republic Day celebrations.

L-G Mathur, along with Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, paid tributes to fallen bravehearts by laying a wreath at the iconic Hall of Fame War Memorial in Leh.



He reiterated the 'Panch-Pran' message of Prime Minister for a developed India, removal of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity and instilling a sense of duty among citizens.

The L-G lauded the Army's devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while serving under trying and difficult conditions.

He acknowledged the Army's invaluable contribution to maintaining sanctity of the borders in the Ladakh region with "fortitude and courage".

On the youth potential of Ladakh, the L-G informed of the assistance being provided by the administration for their employment, handholding in entrepreneurial sectors and skill development.

The L-G took the occasion to express gratitude to the armed forces and police personnel for their service to the nation and to Ladakh, in particular. (ANI)

