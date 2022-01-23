Republic Day celebrations begin today; PM Modi to unveil Netaji's hologram statue at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

The Prime Minister has said that till the time the work for the "grand statue" of Netaji, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue would be installed at the same place.

The hologram statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector. An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has been erected in such a way so that it is not visible to visitors. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram. The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width, according to a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

As per sources, the granite statue will be installed under a canopy, which used to have a statue of King George V that was removed in 1968.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented during the ceremony.

Union government has instituted the annual Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management. The award is announced every year on January 23. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

The government last year declared that Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

Republic Day is celebrated annually on January 26 every year. As per sources, the Republic Day celebrations will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

Meanwhile, as a tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose, the Films Division will be screening two documentaries on his life, indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation today, said Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The biopics will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube Channel, for 24 hours.

The documentaries are: The Flame Burns Bright (1973/Ashis Mukherjee) and Netaji (1973/Arun Chaudhuri) which highlight the great leader's life and his heroic and relentless fight for India's independence from the British rule. The film Netaji uses the actual speeches of Netaji, synched with his voice. (ANI)