Republic Day: CM Ashok Gehlot hoists tricolour in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag at his residence in the state capital, Jaipur on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

He later hoisted the tricolour at a ceremony at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur.

"On this 72nd Republic Day, let us pledge to uphold & safeguard the founding values of our Constitution and ensure those are adhered to in its letter and spirit," said Gehlot on his Twitter handle.



Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade.

India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress will be on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital today.

Apart from tableaus of Armed forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaus from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from the Ministry of Defence will also be on display during the annual parade.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial. (ANI)

