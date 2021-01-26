Republic Day: CM Yogi Adityanath unfurls tricolour in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at his residence in Lucknow.

"On this occasion, I extend my greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Our Constitution has strengthened our idea of 'Unity in Diversity'," said CM Yogi during the flag hoisting ceremony.

CM Yogi also paid tributes to the jawans killed while protecting the country. He also hoped that the country would soon come out of the situation that has arisen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, with the ongoing farmers' tractor rally, security has been tightened in the national capital with police barricades mounted at various important places in the city including ITO, Yamuna Bridge and other locations ahead of the Republic Day parade. (ANI)