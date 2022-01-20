Republic Day: Delhi turns into fortress; CP Rakesh Asthana reviews security preparations

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): As the nation gears up for the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police and the security agencies are sparing no effort to secure the national capital amidst various threats.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana along with Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha and DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav visited the Rajpath area to review the security arrangement ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In a bid to tackle the various threats, security arrangement has been tightened with over 50,000 security personnel being deployed and a central control room setup with over 500 CCTV cameras fitted with facilitating facial recognition for enhanced security.



The national capital has also been converted into a no fly zone i.e. flying of drones, UAVs, hot air balloons has been prohibited. Anti-drone teams have also been put in place in order to check for any unattended flying objects in the airspace.

Speaking to ANI, Special Commissioner, Delhi Police Satish Golcha said, "Latest technology is being used to prevent any possible drone threats. Apart from this, face recognition database has also been aligned with CCTV cameras. Terror threats of all kinds have been identified and a multi layered security arrangement has been put in place."

With regards to tackling drones and UAVs, the Delhi Police is working alongwith DRDO and NSG. We are keeping a close watch on such activities, said Golcha.

"We have briefed our staff extensively about suspected persons and objects. We are also coordinating with the neighbouring states for precise arrangements as well," he added.

DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav told ANI, "Verification of the people staying in hotels in the nearby areas is also taking place. Central Vista construction is one of the major challenges before the security agencies and hence the verification of the construction workers is being done again so as to leave no stone unturned to make the Republic Day parade to go on smoothly." (ANI)

