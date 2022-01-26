Republic Day: Drones create many formations at Vijay Chowk in Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 73rd Republic day, hundreds of Drones made various formations at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Wednesday.

Also, Delhi's North Block, South Block and Rashtrapati Bhavan were decorated with colorful lights.





Earlier on Tuesday, a total of 1,000 Made in India drones made different formations as a part rehearsal for the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk.

The Beating Retreat Ceremony marks the culmination of the week-long celebration of Republic Day, with India being the world's largest democracy.



It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

