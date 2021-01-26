Republic Day: Odisha Governor hoists tri-colour in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 26 (ANI): Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal hoisted the national flag at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was also present on the occasion.



"My sincere congratulations and best wishes to all on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day. Let us all be determined to build a strong and prosperous Odisha. Let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold the ideals enshrined in our Constitution on this #RepublicDay and work for a strong #Odisha," said the Odisha CM on his Twitter handle.

India is celebrating its 72nd republic day today.

On this day, India adopted the Constitution of India in 1950. (ANI)

