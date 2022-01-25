Republic Day Parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Republic Day Parade 2022 is all set to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity and many unique initiatives to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day.

According to the Ministry of Defence, for the first time, an Indian Air Force (IAF) will show grand flypast by 75 aircraft or helicopters.

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping will be shown for the first time at the Republic day parade.

For the first time, 480 dancers who will perform during the cultural programme at the parade have been selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition.

The main parade for the first time will also see the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme by National Cadet and a display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the 'Kala Kumbh' event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10:30 am, instead of the earlier timing of 10 am to provide better visibility to the parade and flypast.

Special arrangements have been made keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation. The number of seats for spectators has been significantly reduced and people are being encouraged to register online to witness the live celebrations.

"Only double vaccinated adults/one dose vaccinated children of 15 years and above will be allowed entry at the parade. Children below 15 years of age will not be permitted," the statement reads.

To watch the Republic Day Parade and at the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers will be invited.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will follow.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.



A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

The combined Band of the Madras Regimental Centre, the Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu & Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.

The theme of the marching contingents will be the display of the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapon of the Indian Army over the last 75 years.

The Naval contingent will comprise of 96 young sailors and four officers led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma as Contingent Commander.

It will be followed by the Naval Tableau which is designed with the aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy and highlight the key inductions under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux, signifying the defence technological advancements of the country.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Deputy Commandant H T Manjunath. 'Ready, Relevant and Responsive', the ICG, in January 2021, undertook a major fire-fighting operation 'Sagar Aaraksha-II' in foreign waters, to douse a major fire onboard MV X-press Pearl off Sri Lanka.

The marching contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik will also march past the saluting dais.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent, comprising of 100 Senior Division cadets, will be led by Senior Under Officer Rupendra Singh Chauhan of the Punjab Directorate.

It will be followed by tableaux of 12 States and Union Territories and nine Ministries and Departments, which have been prepared on various themes under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The theme of tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh is Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars; Haryana's is Haryana: No 1 in Sports; Chattisgarh's is Godhan Nyay Yojana: A new path to prosperity; Goa's is Symbols of Goan heritage; Gujarat is Tribal Revolutionaries of Gujarat; Punjab's is Punjab's contribution in freedom struggle; Jammu and Kashmir's is Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship's theme is National Education Policy, Ministry of Civil Aviation's UDAN - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, Ministry of Textiles's Shuttling to the Future among others.

The tableaux will be followed by cultural performances by 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition 'Vande Bharatam'.

The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the Flypast will witness 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A nationwide flagship programme of NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the Nation.

Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 feet in height will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade.

In another first, the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organized a nationwide 'Veer Gatha' competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners. More

Before the commencement of the parade, the contingents of Central Armed Police Forces will undertake static band performances in the seating enclosures at Rajpath.

Apart from military bands performing martial tunes, some new activities have been planned during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022, at Vijay Chowk. These include a drone show and projection mapping. (ANI)

