Republic Day Parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment.

The combined Band of the Madras Regimental Centre, the Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu & Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.

The theme of the marching contingents will be the display of the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapon of the Indian Army over the last 75 years.

The Naval contingent will comprise of 96 young sailors and four officers led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma as Contingent Commander.

It will be followed by the Naval Tableau which is designed with the aim to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Indian Navy and highlight the key inductions under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will display two tableaux, signifying the defence technological advancements of the country.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) contingent will be led by Deputy Commandant H T Manjunath. 'Ready, Relevant and Responsive', the ICG, in January 2021, undertook a major fire-fighting operation 'Sagar Aaraksha-II' in foreign waters, to douse a major fire onboard MV X-press Pearl off Sri Lanka.

The marching contingents of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik will also march past the saluting dais.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent, comprising of 100 Senior Division cadets, will be led by Senior Under Officer Rupendra Singh Chauhan of the Punjab Directorate.

It will be followed by tableaux of 12 States and Union Territories and nine Ministries and Departments, which have been prepared on various themes under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The theme of tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh is Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars; Haryana's is Haryana: No 1 in Sports; Chattisgarh's is Godhan Nyay Yojana: A new path to prosperity; Goa's is Symbols of Goan heritage; Gujarat is Tribal Revolutionaries of Gujarat; Punjab's is Punjab's contribution in freedom struggle; Jammu and Kashmir's is Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship's theme is National Education Policy, Ministry of Civil Aviation's UDAN - Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik, Ministry of Textiles's Shuttling to the Future among others.

The tableaux will be followed by cultural performances by 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition 'Vande Bharatam'.

The grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade, the Flypast will witness 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying a number of formations, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

A nationwide flagship programme of NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' will be launched to honour the supreme sacrifices of the fallen heroes in defending the Nation.

Ten scrolls each of 75 metres in length and 15 feet in height will be displayed along the Rajpath during the parade.

In another first, the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education organized a nationwide 'Veer Gatha' competition to motivate school students to do projects on gallantry award winners.

Before the commencement of the parade, the contingents of Central Armed Police Forces will undertake static band performances in the seating enclosures at Rajpath.

Apart from military bands performing martial tunes, some new activities have been planned during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2022, at Vijay Chowk. These include a drone show and projection mapping. (ANI)