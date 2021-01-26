Republic Day Parade: Andhra Pradesh tableau displays Lepakshi temple

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's tableau showcased the Lepakshi temple at the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on Tuesday.

The Lepakshi temple built on a low, rocky hill called Kurmasailam is one of the finest examples of the Vijayanagara architectural style.

The temple which has the finest specimens of mural paintings of the Vijayanagara Kings was laid out in three sections in the tableau, the 'MukhaMandapa', the 'ArthaMandapa with GarbhaGriha', and the 'KalyanaMandapa'.

A spectacular idol of India's biggest monolithic 'Nandi' is situated close to Lepakshi temple. In the outer enclosure, a mammoth Ganesha was hewn in stone and leaning against a rock. The rear portion of the tableau had a massive Naga with three coils and seven hoods forming a sheltering canopy over Shiva Lingam. (ANI)