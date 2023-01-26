Republic Day parade concludes with spectacular airshow, stunning motorcycle display

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The parade on India's 74th Republic Day parade concluded after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path on Thursday.

At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El -Sisi were escorted by by President's Bodyguard as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Parade ended in a grand finale, the Fly Past by 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show which marked the end of the parade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen waving to onlookers at the completion of the event.

President Droupadi Murmu flagged off the parade to celebrate Republic Day from the Kartavya Path , She arrived at the venue accompanied by Chief Guest Abdel Fattah El-Sisi the President of Egypt.

President Murmu unfurled the national flag which was followed by the customary 21 Gun Salute. Notably, it was for the first time that the 21 Gun Salute was given with 105 mm Indian Field Guns. It replaced the vintage 25-pounder gun.

The parade commenced with a march by a contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces. For the first time, an Egyptian Army contingent led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy marched on Kartavya Path.



The contingents marched at the Kartavya Path depicting utmost discipline of the Indian forces. Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, a recipient of Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, marching down the ceremonial boulevard, followed by the Parade Second-in-Command, Major General Bhavnish Kumar.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards -- the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra -- followed the Parade Commander.

Subedar Major (Honorary Capt) Bana Singh, Param Vir Chakra (Retd), 8 JAK LI Subedar Major (Honorary Capt) Yogender Singh Yadav, Param Vir Chakra, 18 GRENADIERS (Retd) Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra, 13 JAK RIF.

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. The Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice but, other than, in the face of the enemy.

The Ashoka Chakra awardees include Maj Gen CA Pithawalla, Ashok Chakra (Retd), Colonel D Sreeram Kumar, Ashok Chakra, Lt Col Jas Ram Singh, Ashok Chakra (Retd).

For the first time, women riders on their decorated camels followed by the 'CARAVAN' participated in the Republic Day Parade 2023 showcasing the theme of empowerment of Indian women in various fields.

The Naval Contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander and Lt Ashwani Singh, Sub Lt Priyanka Sharma and Sub Lt M Aditya as Platoon Commanders. The notable thing was that the marching contingent, for the very first time in history, consisted of three women and six male Agniveers.

The Parade concluded with the National Anthem.

Republic Day celebrations, however, will continue and culminate on January 30, observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

