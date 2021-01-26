Republic Day parade: Gujarat tableau showcases renowned Sun Temple, artists performing 'Tippani' folk dance

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): During the 72nd Republic Day parade on Rajpath, Gujarat's tableau displayed the remarkable Sun Temple situated at Modhera in Mehsana district on the banks of the river Pushpavati.

The forepart of the tableau depicted the Sabhamandap, the assembly hall, a part of the Sun Temple, showing 52 pillars which denote 52 weeks of a solar year. The carvings on these pillars have scenes from 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata'.





The tractor part of the tableau showed the two pillar structures of Kirti Torans which signified the glory of the Solanki period. The artists were seen performing the traditional "Tippani" folk dance.

The Sun temple was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27. (ANI)

