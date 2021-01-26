Republic Day parade: Tamil Nadu tableau showcases replica of Pallava dynasty monuments

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The tableau from Tamil Nadu showcased the 'Shore Temple' and other monuments of the Pallava dynasty at the Republic Day parade on Rajpath in the national capital on Tuesday.

The front portion of the tableau showed a replica of a rock-cut structure as seen in the 'Pancha Rathas' group of monuments in Mamallapuram.

In the middle portion of the tableau, it depicted the descent of the Ganges and Arjuna's Penance. The tableau also showed the replica of the famous 'Shore Temple' of Mamallapuram. This shrine is a lone survivor among the seven magnificent temples built here.



The Shore Temple is both a rock-cut and a free-standing structural temple. This complex consists of three separate shrines: two dedicated to God Shiva, and one to God Vishnu.

The Pallava Kings were a major power in South India for about 600 years. The Pallava Dynasty is renowned for its patronage of architecture and created many monuments.

The finest of the architecture is the 'Shore Temple' in Mamallapuram in Chengalpattu District of Tamil Nadu. It has been declared as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

This place is among the most outstanding examples of Dravidian art and architecture. (ANI)

