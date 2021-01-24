Republic Media Network alleges collusion of corporate, political interests to target Arnab Goswami

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Republic Media Network on Sunday alleged that there has been a "collusion of corporate and political interests" to target it's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

"This collusion, which is a result of commercial, political and personal interests is aimed, quite obviously, at illegally trying to create prejudice against the Republic Media Network," the network said in a press release.



The network said it had complained about "TRP manipulation" by other news channels including an English news channel. "Republic was a victim of TRP manipulation by other channels in the genre, who in order to conceal these facts are not focusing on this aspect," the release added.

It said "falsehoods" were concocted about official secrets being leaked about Balakot air strikes, "a matter which was widely discussed and deliberated upon in public domain".

The release said the "need of the hour is a thorough probe into the blatantly and brazenly anti-competitive behavior by a certain section of the media" and called upon the Competition Commission of India to probe "the existence of collusion". (ANI)

