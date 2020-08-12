Request all to pray for positive outcome of SC hearing: Sushant's sister

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, on Tuesday requested everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing in a matter related to the star's death.

"I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #WArriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," Shweta tweeted from her account, which is unverified, on the micro-blogging site.

This comes as the Supreme Court is slated to hear today a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the probe in a case against her in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning the actor's former business manager Shruti Modi and his friend Siddharth Pithani in connection with a case related to the death of the actor.

Yesterday, a team of ED had questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with the actor's death.

The case was registered by the CBI after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the investigation in the case, filed in Patna based on the complaint of the father of the late actor. (ANI)

