Request farmers to recognise lies of Opposition: MoS Krishan Pal Gurjar

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Asserting that the Opposition was able to mislead some farmers, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar on Tuesday said that those protesting against the new farm laws should recognise the lies fed to them.

"I have contacts with people from almost every state because of my work. I have come to know that the farmer brothers from every corner of the country are satisfied with the new agricultural laws. But the Opposition that wants to hurt the country has succeeded in confusing and misleading some of our brothers," Gurjar said in a tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

He requested them to recognise the lies of the Opposition. "Look at the steps taken by the (Narendra) Modi government so far for the empowerment of farmers; these are the most effective and quickly taken steps by any government in history. I am sharing some more information with you."



The minister listed what he terms as lies and truth regarding the agricultural laws.

"The lie is that farmers' land will be given to capitalists. The truth is it is clearly directed in one of the Acts that sale, lease and mortgage of farmers' land is prohibited. There will be contracts on crop not on land. The lie is profit for big corporates and loss to farmers. The truth is in many states, the farmers are producing sugarcane, cotton, tea and coffee for corporates. The small farmers will gain from this. They will get a guaranteed profit, along with technology and machinery," he said.

The minister added, "Lie is big companies will exploit farmers on the basis of the contract. With the contract, the farmers will get a guaranteed price, but farmers could not be bounded by any contract. The farmers are free to leave the contract without paying any penalty. The lie is one of the Acts is a ploy to not give MSP (minimum support price) to farmers. The truth is the Act has nothing to do with the MSP. The MSP will continue."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrived at the residence of Nadda to hold a meeting to discuss the ongoing farmers' protest ahead of a key meeting later on Tuesday.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

