Request for land in Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with NRC: Maharashtra govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra government on Tuesday clarified that the request for land to build detention centre proposed at Navi Mumbai has nothing to do with National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking to ANI, Directorate General of Information and Public Relations Brijesh Singh said, "Section 4 of Foreigners Act 1946 has the provision for the establishment of the detention centre for foreigners. A centre has been proposed at Navi Mumbai to cater to foreign nationals who need to be deported for violation of visa rules or after sentencing till documentation is completed. There is no connection with the NRC."

He continued, "The proposed detention Center is a long due Maharashtra project for Visa rule violators and other foreign nationals who are to be deported for various reasons. And all this is being done according to section 4 of the Foreigners Act 1946."

This comes in the backdrop of the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in Assam.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had inaugurated a detention centre in May this year. (ANI)

