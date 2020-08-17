Request media not to reveal crucial information, which can jeopardise Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Vikas Singh

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Vikas Singh, lawyer of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday requested all media outlets to refrain from divulging crucial information about the case, which may jeopardise further proceedings.

"I request all media outlets not to divulge crucial information in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," said Vikas Singh.

Singh further urged that the Supreme Court needs to give clear order regarding the investigation of this case.

"In this case, it is very important for the CBI to do the investigation as soon as possible and I am very surprised...why is the Supreme Court taking so much time in this case? Because if the case is pending in the Supreme Court, then the Supreme Court should have given a clear order as long as the case is pending," said Singh.

"As long as this case is pending, the investigation of this case should be done either by Patna Police or CBI, so that, at least there is no hindrance in the investigation. But the way Mukul Rohatgi has given an impression by saying that nothing is going to happen till the next date, this has conveyed a wrong message. And I think this is the reason why the CBI is not fully engaged in the investigation of this case," he added.

Singh continued saying that it seems that this will harm Sushant Singh's family in getting justice.

He asserted that the CBI needs to conduct a very speedy investigation.

"There is neither a return order nor any oral order with CBI today. Today, there is only one agency of CBI, which is investigating and no other agency is investigating the case as of now. I think the CBI should take this investigation on a very fast pace because if it is delayed...if any of our evidence gets spoiled or erased, the family will be harmed somewhere and they won't be able to get justice," said Singh.

In another revelation, Singh claimed that Sushant's mental health was never in a bad condition.

"As far as Sushant's mental state is concerned, according to his family, his mental state was never in a bad condition. In any case, it is clearly believed by the family members that Rhea Chakraborty will be guilty in this case, whether directly in suicide or indirectly in the conspiracy to a murder case," said Singh.

"Till 2019, when Rhea didn't come in Sushant's life, he was touching heights. Problems began soon after Rhea entered his life. Our entire case is set on this subject. When Rhea left him, she did not tell his family members...If he was on strong medications then she should have told someone. Our entire case is focused on abetment to suicide," he added.

Regarding Sushant being linked with is former manager Disha Salian, Singh said right now they are not in a position to connect his death with another death case because they do not have any such fact or evidence with them right now. (ANI)

