Requested Centre for special trains to bring back migrant labourers, students: Bihar Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday said that the state government has requested the Centre to arrange for special trains to bring back migrant labourers and students stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown.

"There is a large number of migrant workers and students from Bihar stranded in different states. We have requested the Centre for special trains to ferry them back. If buses are used they will be able to ply only at 1/3rd capacity," Jha told ANI here.

He said that all necessary arrangements will be made, the returning migrant labourers and students will be screened and quarantined for a mandatory period of 21 days.

"People are stranded in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and several other places. It's important to bring them back safely. Bihar government has set up camps, with arrangements for lodging, food, and doctors. Regular checks will be conducted on them," Jha said.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also held a video conference with officials to discuss the issue of migrant labourers. (ANI)

