Requested govt to set up Internal Complaints Committee for Malayalam film industry: Kerala Women's Commission informs HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 3 (ANI): Kerala Women's Commission informed the Kerala High Court that it has requested the state government to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee for the Malayalam film industry and to enact the legislation for the benefit of employers and employees.

The Commission informed the court that it has done so under the Vishaka guidelines and Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The commission informed this while moving an application seeking to add itself as an additional respondent in a plea filed earlier by Women in Cinema Collective (WCC).



The court allowed the application and posted the hearing of the case to February 14.

WCC had filed the petition in 2018 seeking a directive to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for dealing with sexual assault.

This was in the wake of the Actress Assault Case that was happened in 2017. (ANI)

