Requested special Assembly session to prove majority, says Manipur CLP leader

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 18 (ANI): Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi Singh on Thursday said that their party has formed a coalition of like-minded parties in Manipur and called a special Assembly session to prove majority.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said that like-minded secular parties have come together to form a front and have agreed to have a common minimum programme.

"As a result, we have put up a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. Secondly, we have apprised the Governor, that as the coalition parties have withdrawn their support, the question is whether they have the moral right to continue the government. We have requested to call a special session of the house and to prove majority on the floor of the house," he said.

"We have submitted a joint memorandum to the Governor to call a special session at the earliest signed by all the coalition parties. Earlier we have said to remain as a constructive opposition. But we feel the coalition Government parties may know the reason. We have not called them out, or pull them out," Singh said.

The Congress leader expressed confidence to prove the majority in 60-member Manipur Assembly.

"More important point is, apart from BJP, the largest parties are NPF and NPP. We are not underestimating NPF, but even with all 4 cabinet minister berth to NPP and one deputy CM. We have not asked them to come out. They have come out and their decision is to go along with us including 1 Trinamool Congress and 1 lone Independent. We hope and believe that we have a clear majority command. If they are able to prove their majority, they can continue and fulfill the mandate of the people," he said.

On reports of some Congress leaders defecting from the party, Singh said: "They have not defected from Congress. They are still with the party."

Singh said that they were given an appointment by Governor Najma Heptulla at 5 PM on Friday.

"We demanded to call a special session at the earliest for which we have submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Tomorrow, we were given an appointment at 11.30 am by the Governor initially, however, the reason may be to the biennial election, which will commence from 9.00 am till 4.00 pm, the appointment is postponed and given at 5.00 pm," he said.

This came a day after three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA also withdrew support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh government.

Okram Ibobi Singh has written to the Governor, requesting to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on 'no-confidence motion' against N Biren Singh's government and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) to form the government under his leadership.

In 60-member Manipur Assembly, BJP emerged victorious in the 2017 Assembly elections and N Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state. BJP had won 21 seats while Congress bagged 28 seats. One Congress MLA, who had defected to BJP, was disqualified by the Speaker tribunal earlier.

BJP currently enjoys support from four Naga People's Front (NPF) MLAs and one legislator of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). After three resignations of three MLAs, BJP has 18 legislators left and has the support of five MLAs. (ANI)

