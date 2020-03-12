Requests for protective gear from neighbouring countries being processed: MEA on coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that MEA has received requests from some of the neighbouring countries to provide them assistance for protective gear in the wake of coronavirus scare, which is under process.

"We have received requests from some of the countries in the neighborhood in terms of providing them assistance for protective gear. Requests are under process. In February we had sent a consignment to China," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We have received requests (for protective gear) from Bhutan, Maldives, Iran, and Italy. In China, it has already been dispatched," he added.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

