Rescue and evacuation underway on war footing, says Vadodara Collector

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal on Thursday said rescue and evacuation operations are underway on war footing in the city after incessant rains.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal said: "Water-logging in various places in the city has become the biggest challenge for the authorities and forces that are deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations. Our main focus is rescue and evacuation of citizens."

She said restoration work of electricity and water supply had already begun and cleanliness work will start as soon as the water level recedes.

As torrential rains lashed the city creating a flood-like situation, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Thursday in Gandhinagar to review the situation.



"We had a review meeting today in which we have decided to send five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Vadodara. We will airlift three teams of NDRF from Pune. Meanwhile, we have installed pumps to reduce the water level and around 4500 people have been shifted to a safer area," Rupani told media after the meeting.

He also said four people had lost their lives after a wall collapsed in Vadodara.



The Forest Department caught three crocodiles which entered urban areas due to flooding.

As many as 106 roads were closed in the city on Wednesday, out of which movement on 24 roads remained stalled.



Adding to the woes, Vishwamitri river has been overflowing, causing water to enter Vadodara. (ANI)

