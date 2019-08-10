Rescue and relief ops beefed up in Maharashtra, Karnataka, TN, Kerala

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Indian Army, in coordination with the Navy and Air Force, has stepped up its relief and rescue operations by deploying a total of 123 rescue teams in 16 districts spread across four rain-battered states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

A total of around 6,000 persons have been rescued and more than 15,000 persons have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and have been provided medical aid. Security personnel also distributed food packets to the victims.

On Friday, a total of nine relief teams, 12 Engineer Task Forces teams were deployed in Maharashtra's Sirol and Sangli districts to carry out rescue operations.

In flood-hit areas, 24 relief teams, eight Engineer Task Force teams are working day and night to save the lives of people residing in Allepy, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala.

In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri, six relief teams are working on a war footing to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Several states of the country are witnessing relentless rains from the past few days. Many isolated pockets of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already submerged due to swelling of rivers. (ANI)

