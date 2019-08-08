Rescue boat overturns in Sangli, 12 feared dead

Sangli [Maharashtra], Aug 08 (ANI): Atleast 12 people are feared dead after a rescue boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district on Thursday.

The boat with 27 people on board was carrying locals from flooded area to safer place capsised on Thursday morning. Sixteen people have been rescued said the state authorities.

Meanwhile, nine bodies have been recovered.

"A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest are still missing," Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar told ANI.

"The rescue operation is underway and 10-12 are feared dead", said Milind Bharambe special Inspector General (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police. (ANI)

