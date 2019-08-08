Representative image
Representative image

Rescue boat overturns in Sangli, 12 feared dead

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:58 IST

Sangli [Maharashtra], Aug 08 (ANI): Atleast 12 people are feared dead after a rescue boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district on Thursday.
The boat with 27 people on board was carrying locals from flooded area to safer place capsised on Thursday morning. Sixteen people have been rescued said the state authorities.
Meanwhile, nine bodies have been recovered.
"A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest are still missing," Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar told ANI.
"The rescue operation is underway and 10-12 are feared dead", said Milind Bharambe special Inspector General (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 17:09 IST

AgustaWestland: Court to pass order on ED's plea for NBW against...

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): A special Delhi court will pass its order on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking issuance of Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, an accused in the AgustaWestland money laundering case on Friday

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:58 IST

Maharashtra floods: Rescue teams to reach flood-affected areas,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): With incessant rains creating a flood-like situation in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday demanded deployment of five more National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:56 IST

Fans, water sprinklers installed in Bengal Safari Park to...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): North Bengal Wild Animals Park has made special arrangements to protect animals from the scorching heat in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:38 IST

Kerala CM chairs high-level meeting in Idukki as rains wreak havoc

Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with the top government officials here to take stock of the current flood-like situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Junior doctors stage protest against NMC Bill 2019 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Junior doctors of Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Hospital staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Thursday against the National Medical Commission Bill (NMC), 2019, which was passed in the Parliament a few days ago.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:46 IST

Here's why Articles 370 and 35A were scrapped

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The abrogation of Article 370, removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered a flurry of reactions with most backing the Centre's move.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:25 IST

PPCB files case against 4 Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officers

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Thursday filed a case against four Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officers in connection with non-functional sewerage treatment plant of Jamalpur and operating Balloke sewerage treatment plant without its consent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:24 IST

Modi to address nation at 8 pm

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday in an apparent outreach to people of Kashmir after the recent measures taken by his government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:21 IST

Karnataka: As flood situation worsens, leaves for doctors cancelled

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Family Welfare directorate on Thursday issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officers to not grant any leaves till August 15 due to flood situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:20 IST

Telangana: 10 students fall ill after consuming breakfast

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As many as 10 students of a school here fell ill after consuming breakfast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:17 IST

Chhattisgarh: Incessant rains cause flood in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Sukma district on Thursday and locals are being evacuated to safer places.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:16 IST

Rajasthan: RSS worker allegedly thrashed for celebrating...

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): An RSS worker was allegedly thrashed by four to five people in Ramganj Mandi after he took part in a celebration over revoking of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, police said quoting victim's father.

Read More
iocl