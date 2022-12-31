Rescue operation in Manali's Atal tunnel gets over

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): A eight-hour long rescue operation at the Atal tunnel under the Rohtang Pass where hundreds of tourist vehicles were stranded amid heavy snowfall was successfully completed, according to police.

Police teams from Keylong, Manali, ATR South Portal and North Portal jointly conducted the rescue operation, which continued for more than eight hours till Friday morning after the incident was reported on Thursday night.

DSP Lahaul, DSP Manali, HO Manali, and SHO Keylong were present to supervise various units.



According to sources, the last vehicle sent back from South Portal towards Manali was around 2 am Friday.

Around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.

The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists, rescue is currently underway at South Porta

This comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season's first snowfall. (ANI)

