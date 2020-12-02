Rescue operation underway for 4-year-old boy stuck inside borewell in UP's Kulpahar

Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway to save the four-year-old boy who fell into an open borewell in the Mahoba district's Kulpahar area in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the officials.

Speaking to the reporters at the site, Satyendra Kumar, District Magistrate (DM), said, "Specialised teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are arriving here. We plan to reach the child through a tunnel which is being dug by three JCB machines."

The child is known to be at a depth of 25 feet, Kumar said, while adding that the teams have successfully dug 20 feet.



"We have also called up some experts to help us in the rescue operations. After the process of digging the ground is over, our team will try to reach the child via the tunnel," the DM said.

The medical team present at the site is monitoring the oxygen supply that is being provided to the child.

"Our medical team is trying to monitor the oxygen supply that is being provided to the child. We hope that the health of the child is safe", he added.

One of the family members of the child shared that there was a polythene bag on the top of the open borewell due to which the latter couldn't see and consequently, fell into it while playing at the incident site. (ANI)

