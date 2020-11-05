Rescue operation underway for toddler stuck inside borewell in MP's Niwari

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A search-and-rescue operation is being carried out for the toddler boy, who fell into an open borewell in Setupurabarah village of Prithvipur area in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

A joint rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and army for the toddler began yesterday.



"We have got all resources from SDRF, Army, and others. Efforts are underway to rescue the child safely in the next two-three hours," Niwari Pratibha Tripathi, Assistant Superintendent of Police, said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed confidence that the toddler will be taken out safely.

"Army, along with local administration is engaged in a rescue operation to save innocent Prahlad, who fell in a borewell in Setpura village. I am confident that soon he will be taken out safely. God bless the child with long life. Let's all pray for him," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)

