Rescue operation underway for elephant calf inside well in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19 (ANI): A rescue operation is being conducted in Panchapalli Village of Dharmapuri after a female calf elephant fell down an open well here, according to the Dharmapuri Fire Department.

A team of veterinary doctors and activists are also present at the rescue location.

The well is known to be 100 feet deep and belongs to a farmer named Venkatachalam.

As per the Dharmapuri Fire Department, Venkatachalam heard an Elephant's trumpet and looked for it. He looked inside the well while looking for the elephant and immediately called the Department for help. (ANI)