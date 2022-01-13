Rescue operations are on, says WB Governor on Guwahati-Bikaner express train derailment

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 13 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the derailment of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train near Jalpaiguri in the state. Three people were killed and at least 20 injured in the mishap that took place this evening.

Meanwhile, The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed two teams to rescue passengers trapped after multiple bogies of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express (15633) derailed.

According to initial reports 3 people were killed and 20 injured in the mishap.

"Sad to hear Bikaner Guwahati express derailed near Jalpaiguri with reports of deaths and casualties. Gathered that all agencies @RailMinIndia @RailNf @MamataOfficial are rendering full assistance and rescue operations are on and injured are being well attended," said Dhankar in a tweet.



The Prime Minister also earlier today took stock of the situation.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Indian Railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of people who lost their lives in the incident took place near Domohani (West Bengal), this evening. The injured have been taken to Jalpaigudi District Hospital and New Moinagudi district hospital.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal directed the dispatch of two teams to rescue people.

"NDRF's two teams have been dispatched and will reach shortly," NDRF Director General told ANI. Some estimates suggest that as many as 12 coaches suffered damage when the derailment took place. (ANI)

