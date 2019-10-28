Rescuers reach upto 60 feet while digging pit to rescue TN minor stuck in borewell, ops underway

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Rescuers on Monday have reached upto 60 feet deep digging a pit to pull out the two-year-old boy who fell into a borewell here on Friday and is believed to be stuck inside at a depth of 88 feet.

The hole is being dug next to the borewell in which the toddler Sujith Wilson fell while playing outside his home in Nadukattupatti here. According to rescue officials, a person will be sent into the borewell to pull the boy out.

Rescue workers used a borewell drilling machine to dig the pit up to 60 feet and have started drilling by a rig machine. "The boy is stuck at 88 feet and we are planning to dig up to 98 feet to rescue Sujith," an official said on Monday.

The personnel have been carrying out digging for the past 33 hours to rescue the boy, who has been without food and water for the past three days.

Wilson fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm on Friday. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue Wilson. A medical team is providing oxygen to the boy. (ANI)

