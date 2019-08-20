Reservation constitutional right, no need for debate: Paswan

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there was no need for further debate on the issue of reservation, which is a constitutional right of the weaker section of the society.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that no power in the world can abolish reservation. Even RSS has clarified that it fully supports the reservations. Therefore, neither there is any dispute on reservation nor is there any need of further debate," he said.

His remarks came a day after controversy erupted over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement who said there should be conversation in a "harmonious atmosphere" between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

Paswan, who is chief of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and an ally of BJP, said reservation was earlier limited to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other Backward classes but the Modi government extended its benefits for economically backward upper castes.

"Reservation is a constitutional right and this right was the result of the Poona Pact between Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thus, it is not a debatable issue," he tweeted.

He also slammed the opposition parties for creating controversy over the issue.

The opposition is trying to create confusion on the statement of Bhagwat on the reservation issues, which is absolutely baseless. The opposition had tried to make reservation an issue even during the Lok Sabha elections, but failed," he said. (ANI)

