Reservation offices of Howrah division to remain closed tomorrow due to lockdown

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): All passenger reservation offices in Howrah division will remain closed tomorrow due to lockdown announced by West Bengal government, according to the Eastern Railway.

"All passenger reservation offices in Howrah Division will remain closed tomorrow due to lockdown announced by West Bengal government, except one office at Howrah Station," said CPRO Eastern Railway.

This comes after chief minister Mamata Banerjee today extended bi-weekly lockdown in West Bengal till August-end.

Speaking to media, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are extending lockdown till August 31, that was earlier in place till July 31."

"Government services will go on as usual. Private organisations can also run their offices, but while maintaining COVID norms like wearing masks, gloves, sanitizing hands among others. We will try to break the COVID chain twice a week by imposing a complete lockdown till August 31. However, on August 15 there will be no complete lockdown," the CM said.

Earlier, the West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on July 19 had said that there are no plans to enforce a lockdown all over the state.

"The state government has no plans of introducing a lockdown in the state but there will be strict lockdown only in containment zones. There is no plan for further lockdown," said Sinha. (ANI)

