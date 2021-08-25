Reservation to Christian Nadar community: Kerala HC dismisses writ petition filed by state govt

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 25 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the writ appeal filed by the state government against the decision of a single judge staying Kerala government's order to include the Christian Nadar community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.



A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the appeal.

On August 6, the Single Bench stayed the decision of the state government after observing that only the President had the right to expand the list.

The Bench also held that the government decision of inclusion of the community in the list went against the spirit of the Supreme Court verdict in the Maratha reservation case. (ANI)

