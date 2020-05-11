Reservations issued to more than 54,000 passengers, Railways

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Monday informed that approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm today.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains, slated to start from tomorrow, started from 6 pm on Monday.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

