Residence proof compulsory for people out to buy essential items: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy has said that it is mandatory for the people to carry their residence proofs while stepping out to purchase essential items. This has been done to ensure that people do not roam beyond three kilometres radius of their houses.

During a press conference on Monday, Reddy said, "Telangana government has extended the lockdown till May 7.For strictly implementing the lockdown meeting was held in DGP office in which senior officials have participated."

"People from now should carry their residence proofs which will be checked by the police to ensure that the no one is roaming beyond three kilometres radius to purchase essential needs. People who want to go to hospitals should go to nearest hospitals and those who want to go to super speciality hospitals will be exempted," he added.

Reddy said they have requested to the state government to issue six different colour passes so that police can identify that government officials are going for their duties.

"All the existing passes will be reviewed and it will again be given to them, in modified passes we will include the persons' residence and his destination in the pass, so that the person carrying passes is not roaming on roads unnecessarily," he said

Reddy said as many as 1,21,000 vehicles have been seized throughout the state till now under lockdown violations and vehicles will be deposited in the concern courts. If we implement lockdown effectively then there is chances that no new virus cases will be reported.

Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 7.

According to the Health Ministry, Telangana has reported 872 cases of coronavirus so far.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll stands at 559. (ANI)

