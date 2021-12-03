Resident Doctors of RML Hospital to boycott all routine services today in protest against delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Resident Doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital will boycott all routine services at the hospital from Friday as a mark of protest over the delay in holding counselling for NEET-PG 2021.

An official communique by the Resident Doctors of RML Hospital said, "Due to the ongoing pandemic, admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely. Residents have been waiting patiently for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET PG 2021 counselling, however, there seems no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next Court hearing scheduled on January 6, 2022."

"As withdrawal of OPD services didn't bring any concrete response from the authorities, due to insensitive response of governing bodies responsible for the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, we are compelled to boycott all routine services at RML HOSPITAL (OPDS. Special Clinics, IPDs, Elective OTS) from December 3, 2021 onwards till time our genuine grievances are not fulfilled," the letter by the Resident Doctor Association read.



"Meanwhile, all emergency services in the hospital will run as usual. If no concrete steps are taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET PG Counseling 2021, we will be forced to take an extreme and harsh decision of shutting down the emergency services as well and complete responsibility will be on administration and concerned officials," it said.

The letter written to the Director of RML Hospital read, "This decision has been taken in consensus with the national and state RDAs. Further action plan will be decided in due course after meeting with them."

"With the possibility of an imminent upcoming COVID wave, it is essential that the counselling process is started at the earliest to prevent collapse of the health care system and we request all stakeholders and administrative authorities to ensure that the process of induction of new doctors is completed at the earliest," the letter read.

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling. (ANI)

