Resident doctors protest against faculty association of AIIMS

New Delhi [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Resident doctors on Friday protested against the Faculty Association of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) alleging that they are not taking a stand on National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019.

The doctors on Thursday had staged a strike in the country's premier medical institute- AIIMS, against the NMC Bill.

Resident Doctors Association (RDA) also observed a one-day strike across the nation against provisions of NMC Bill.

RDA has stated that this proposed Bill will increase corruption and decrease autonomy in medicine.

On July 29, the Lok Sabha had passed the NMC Bill which seeks to create National Medical Commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan terming it as an "anti-vested interests Bill" which will be remembered as one of the greatest reforms brought by the Modi government.

It provides for the repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

The Bill provides that the common final year MBBS exam be known as National Exit Test (NEXT) which would serve as a licentiate exam for entrance to post-graduate medical courses and as a screening test for foreign medical graduates. (ANI)

