Residential structure collapses in Agra: 2 people killed, 15 injured

Aug 24, 2021


Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): As many as two people have lost their lives and 15 others were injured after a residential structure in the Tajganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra collapsed on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate (DM) of Agara Prabhu N Singh said: "The police and fire brigade have rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information."

Singh further informed that some of the people were celebrating a birthday party here when the incident took place.
"The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospitals," he added.
