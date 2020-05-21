Residents affected of Cyclone Amphan shifted to shelter in West Bengal

Ramnagar (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): West Bengal is one of the worst affected as Cyclone Amphan made landfall along the eastern coast of India on Wednesday.

Some villages along the coastal states of Odisha and West Bengal have been the worst affected.

East Midnapore district in West Bengal had to bear the brunt of the natural disaster despite authorities taking several precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the landfall.

Several residents of Ramnagar 1 Panchayat and Digha in the district had to be shifted to a cyclone shelter.

Authorities are tasked with double challenges as the country is already reeling under the coronavirus crisis. Those evacuated had to ensure they wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Arrangements were also made for food and bedding.

Cyclone Amphan, one of the worst storms over the Bay of Bengal, pounded the two states on May 20. (ANI)

