Residents of Delhi's Chilla village wait for hours to collect water from DJB tankers

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The residents of Chilla village of Delhi have claimed that they have to wait for hours to collect water from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tankers, which do not have fixed timings.

"We have to queue up for at least 2-3 hours to collect drinking water due to the shortage of water here. The water tanker comes only once in 3-4 days. I have been waiting here since 8:30 a.m.," said Gyanti, a resident of the area, on Saturday.

The people were, however, seen observing social distancing norms by staying within the circles drawn at a distance from each other.



Social distancing is one of the measures through which people can avoid contracting the highly contagious coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the globe.

"I have been waiting here since 7 a.m. There is no relief whatsoever for us. We don't even have ration cards, we are six members in a family. These house owners tell us to go outside to fetch water," said another woman, Meena.

Rajesh Mehto told ANI, "We also filed a complaint with the Delhi Jal Board but nothing has changed. Earlier, there was a fixed timing, not anymore. We try to follow social distancing as much as we can. What can we possibly do when we do not have easy access to water. Now the tanker came at around 10 a.m. while people have been here since 7 a.m."

The country is in a lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus. All services except those considered essential have been stopped by the government in a bid to tackle the situation. (ANI)

