Residents of MP village revive river, built small dam to combat water crisis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 05 (ANI): When people in many parts of the country are facing acute water crisis, residents of Kanadiya Village in Indore have revived a river and built a small dam with the help of an engineer to combat the issue.

The villagers said that they have contributed money to built the small dam.

A local of the village told ANI that they have been facing water crisis for the last 10 years but after the dam was built, the situation has become better.

"The water crisis had been a problem since 10 years. Water used to get exhausted every year by March-April, we either used to fetch water from the jungle or spend money on water tankers. After the dam was built here, all water resources are recharged, there is no more water crisis. All the villagers contributed money," said the villager.

The people came up with the idea first and then took the help of an engineer, he added. (ANI)

