Residents of Piduguralla in Andhra oppose COVID Care hospital in residential area

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The people of Piduguralla in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district gathered outside the Palnadu Hospital in opposition to its appointment as a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

Prabhakar Rao, Circle Inspector, Piduguralla told ANI that a huge number of people gathered outside the hospital on Wednesday evening saying they would not allow a COVID Care hospital to be set up in the residential area.

"We have dispersed the group as it is not safe in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 64,713 cases of COVID-19, including 31,763 active cases and 32,127 recoveries.

So far, 823 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from the state. (ANI)

