Residents of the region happy with Center's decision: J-K police chief

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir, Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Tuesday stated that residents of the region right from the innermost areas of Ladakh to those staying near the border with Pakistan is happy with the Center's decision of abrogating Article 370.

"I went to Kargil where I had a meeting with public representatives of all sections of the society. I complimented them for helping in maintaining law and order in the area. I also went to the farthest village on China border in the Damchok area, the local people there were very happy with our handling of the situation in the region," Singh told ANI here.

"I also went to Siachen base and to Turtak and Thang area to meet people. All who I met were very happy with the support being provided to them and with the development work being carried out," he added.

Singh was speaking to the media after over a month of Centre revoking Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also reorganised the region into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The police chief said that during the course of meetings, the people from different regions had put forth some demands which he would forward to the administration in due course.

"They had certain demands regarding the police and other recruitment and with respect to educational facilities and development projects in the area which will be forwarded to the government," he said.

The police chief hailed the security personnel on the ground by saying that they were behaving very responsibly and had actively helped the people during the time of restrictions.

"Security personnel, including the police and the Army had to take care of both the security and the sentiments of the people. They very professionally took care of the needs of the people. Despite restrictions in areas, we allowed people to move around and they were free to go to hospitals, for prayers and to fulfil their social commitments," Singh said. (ANI)

