Resolution to revoke Article 370 to be discussed in LS tomorrow: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the members of the Lok Sabha not to walk out of of the house and said that the resolution to revoke Article 370 will be discussed tomorrow.

"The Home Minister has assured that discussion on the resolution will be held tomorrow and that he will answer all the questions raised by the opposition leaders. There is no reason to walk out," Singh said in the Lower House of the Parliament.

Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier moved in the Lok Sabha, a resolution related to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, which was adopted by the House by a voice vote.

Singh also said that the Home Minister has presented the resolution according to the rules.

Earlier today, in decisions with far-reaching implications, the Centre scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

