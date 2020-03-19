Resolve and restraint: PM Modi's solution to fight coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 'resolve and restraint' are required to combat global coronavirus epidemic.

"In big and developed countries, we are seeing the widespread impact of the coronavirus epidemic. So, it is wrong to believe that it will not have any effect on India. Hence, to combat this global epidemic, two major things are required: resolve and restraint," said Prime Minister Modi in an address to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi asked citizens to give him their time for the next few weeks. "You have never disappointed me whenever I have asked for something. It is from all your blessings that we are moving towards our set goals. Today, I need the coming few weeks from all. Neither there has been no definite cure to deal coronavirus, nor is there a vaccine. In such a situation, it is natural for us to be anxious."

"However, 130 crore Indians have bravely faced a global pandemic like a coronavirus in the last two months. The citizens of this country have made earnest attempts to follow precautions. We shall not take a global pandemic like coronavirus lightly. It is a time that we all have to maintain vigilance," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and keeping track of coronavirus spread.

He further requested people to take a pledge to take precautions to protect themselves from being infected and save others from the same.



The Prime Minister said in this global epidemic, only one mantra works - "If we are healthy, the world is healthy".

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement. (ANI)