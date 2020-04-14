'Respect Covid-19 warriors, take care of elders': PM Modi lists 7 points, seeks nation's support

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on Tuesday, mentioned seven major points and sought people's support towards achieving thise principles.

"If we continue to be patient and follow rules, we will be able to defeat even a pandemic like COVID-19. With this faith and trust, I seek your support for seven things," Prime Minister said, minutes after announcing the extension of coronavirus-induced countrywide lockdown untill May 03.

Outlining the seven points, Prime Minister began by asking countrymen to "take special care of the elderly in your homes, especially those who have chronic disease."

"We have to take extra care of them, and keep them safe from coronavirus," he said.

Secondly, he asked people to "completely adhere to the 'Lakshman Rekha' of lockdown and social distancing."

"Please also use homemade face-covers and masks without fail," Modi said.



"Third thing, follow the instructions issued by AYUSH ministry to enhance your immunity. Regularly consume warm water, 'kadha'," he added.



In the fourth point, Prime Minister Modi urged people to download the Arogya Setu Mobile App to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. He asked people to inspire others to download the app as well.



Prime Minister Modi asked people to take as much care of poor families as you can in the fifth one. "Especially try to fulfill their food requirements," he stated.



"Sixth thing, be compassionate towards the people who work with you in your business or industry. Do not deprive them of their livelihood," he added.



In the last one, Modi asked people to "pay utmost respect to our nation's 'Corona Warriors' - our doctors and nurses, sanitation workers and police force."



Towards the end of his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, "I urge you to follow the rules of lockdown with utmost sincerity until May 3. Stay wherever you are, stay safe."

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

