Response of responsive Govt: Karnataka CM on Centre's decision to repeal three farm laws

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on repealing of three farm laws, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed the decision a "response of a responsive government".

"It is a response of a responsive government at the Centre to the demands of the farmers," said Bommai.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's decision, Bommai while speaking to reporters here said, "The laws were part of the intent of the union government to bring reforms in the agriculture sector and agri-marketing in accordance with WTO agreement signed during the UPA government. It was the UPA government that prepared the draft of the farm laws".



"The draft was revised by incorporating suggestions from the state governments. The laws had provisions for farmers to sell their produce directly to buyers. However farmers largely in Punjab and Haryana were agitating for the continuation of the regulated market system," he added.

Speaking about the report sought by him on Friday on the damage caused to agriculture crops due to unseasonal heavy rains in different parts of the state in October and November, Bommai said, "We have received primary reports on crop losses including paddy and jowar from districts bordering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and districts of the coastal region and Northern Karnataka. The state has received excessive rains in October and November," he said.

The Chief Minister assured appropriate action for disbursal of compensation for crop losses in various parts of the state after getting survey reports from all the districts.

Earlier in the day, Bommai held a review meeting following damages and losses due to rain in the state in the last two months. (ANI)

